Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes his action avatar in 'Om: The Battle Within'

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Om: The Batlle Within' was unveiled on Friday and it's no less than a feast for the eyes. The trailer begins with Prachi Shah crying about losing one son in a fire, and the other facing a memory loss. Then we see Jackie Shroff as a nuclear scientist expressing the importance of a nuclear test. Unfortunately, he gets arrested for allegedly betraying the country. Ashutosh Rana then marks his entry and introduces protagonist Aditya Roy Kapur's character with a voice-over, "This mission can be completed by only one warrior, and his name is Om. Aditya then enters and unleashes his action avatar.

However, while fighting enemies, he ends up losing his memory. We are then told that he is the son of Jackie. The trailer ends with him promising himself to protect his father's honour and the nation's pride. "Rakth rahe ya na rahe rashtra humesha rahega," Aditya concluded the trailer by delivering this dialogue in his intense voice.

Aditya's ripped muscles and action-packed avatar have left the audience in awe of his look. "Oh My God! He is looking killer," a social media user commented.

"Amazing transformation. Can't take my eyes off Aditya, " another one wrote. "Whistle-worthy performance," a netizen commented.

Helmed by Kapil Verma, 'Om: The Battle Within' also features Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. Bank-rolled by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinema halls on July 1. (ANI)

