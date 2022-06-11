Left Menu

Athletics-Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk injured while foiling attempted break-in

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a "foreigner." "I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," Wlodarczyk wrote in a post https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoxmTur_E9 on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her car, which had scuff marks on it.

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she will undergo surgery after being injured while apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car. Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a "foreigner."

"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," Wlodarczyk wrote in a post https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoxmTur_E9 on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her car, which had scuff marks on it. "Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Injury diagnosed. Surgery on Monday.

"Thank you (Polish police) for your quick intervention. After my career I think I'll fight in MMA or UFC like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk because the perpetrator got hurt..." The 36-year-old will be looking to recover from the injury before the world championships in Oregon in July, where she could win her fifth world title.

