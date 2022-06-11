Left Menu

Police dog named after canine character in movie

Charlie will soon be sent to Bengaluru city armed reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, he said.Meanwhile, the film 777 Charlie is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:05 IST
Police dog named after canine character in movie
  • Country:
  • India

A new member of the police squad in the city has been named after the fiercely loyal canine star in the Kannada movie '777 Charlie,' the directorial debut of Kiran Raj.

Police has named the new entrant as Charlie, who is also a Labrador like the dog in the movie, which portrays strong human-animal bonding.

The naming ceremony was held on Friday. The dog handlers had got a cake ready for the celebration. Top police officials participated in the ceremony.

City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner, which is also seen between the dog and its handler.

He said police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of the squad after watching the movie to which he gave the nod. Charlie will soon be sent to Bengaluru city armed reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, he said.

Meanwhile, the film ‘777 Charlie’ is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022