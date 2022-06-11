Left Menu

'Heropanti', 'Baaghi' sequels were not organic, says Sabbir Khan

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, best known for Tiger Shroff-led action entertainers Heropanti and Baaghi, believes franchise stemming from both the films didnt work as the sequels were not organic.

Updated: 11-06-2022 18:56 IST
Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, best known for Tiger Shroff-led action entertainers ''Heropanti'' and ''Baaghi'', believes franchise stemming from both the films didn't work as the sequels were not ''organic''. Shroff's debut movie ''Heropanti'' and 2016's ''Baaghi'' were remake of Allu Arjun's 2008 film ''Parugu'' and Prabhas's 2004 movie ''Varsham'', respectively. Khan said both the films were not made with an intent to turn them into a franchise.

''When we made the films initially we did not make it as a franchise. They were organic films... For me a sequel is something where you take the story and characters forward. If you are making a completely different story then it is different film. It is just a business move to use the title. I was not leaning towards that,'' Khan told PTI in an interview. ''I have not seen those films (the sequels of 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'). It has lost its audience,'' he added. Khan's next directorial venture is ''Nikamma'', a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu film ''Middle Class Abbayi'', starring Nani.

The director believes making a remake is tough as there is a preset benchmark.

''When you remake a film it is very tough because the original has worked and there is a benchmark set. I liked the core story of original but the screenplay is mine. We have added our touch and flavour to the story. For me as a director, this is slightly different film from my past work. Apart from action, it has a strong story and family values,'' he added.

''Nikamma'' stars Abhimanyu Dassani, internet sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 17.

