Kanpur: Law student arrested for calling for bandh on June 10

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:34 IST
  • India

Police on Saturday arrested a law student for sharing messages on Whatsapp asking people in Kanpur to down shutters of their shops on June 10, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Kshitij Dwivedi, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Kakadev, the police officials said.

Violence broke out in parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the controversial remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad on Friday with mobs pelting stones at policemen and an attempt being made to set ablaze a police vehicle.

However, Kanpur, which witnessed violence over the issue on June 3, remained peaceful.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI that Kshitij Dwivedi was arrested from Kakadev for circulating messages on WhatsApp asking people to close their shops on June 10.

The accused had created a group and shared messages appealing people to observe a bandh on June 10 with an intention to instigate people and disturb communal harmony, he added.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on a complaint by a sub-inspector.

