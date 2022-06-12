John Cena meets teen Ukrainian refugee fan with down syndrome

American actor and former wrestler John Cena, during a recent European trip, made time to connect with a fan who fled Ukraine with his mom. According to a video posted on his YouTube channel, he got word that Misha Rohozhyn, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome, escaped the war-embattled nation with his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, after their home in Mariupol was destroyed, and that Liana encouraged Misha throughout the journey by telling him they were on their way to see his hero, Cena, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Cena turned Liana's fantasy into reality on June 5 when he travelled to a residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had been staying. "When I read about Misha's story, it reached out to me -- not just Misha's story, but the story of Misha's mom as well. Having three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, 'We're going,'" Cena explained in the video.

He continued, "And that means spending the afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That's a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to meet." The footage shows Cena, who arrived adorned in his branded shirt and hat emblazoned with his 'Never Give Up' catchphrase, greeting Misha with a handshake and hug before affectionally telling the teen, "I've come a long way to see you. I've heard many things about you." Cena gifted his shirt and hat to Misha along with a WWE Championship belt.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at the end of the visit, Liana, clearly touched, told Cena through a translator, "John, thank you. You have a big heart." (ANI)