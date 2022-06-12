Left Menu

Hollywood actor Joseph Morgan has announced that he will be appearing in the last episode of the CW's 'Legacies'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:35 IST
It's confirmed! Joseph Morgan to appear in series finale of 'Legacies'
Joseph Morgan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Joseph Morgan has announced that he will be appearing in the last episode of the CW's 'Legacies'. According to Deadline, Morgan took to his Instagram handle and made the announcement regarding 'Legacies', which features characters from both its predecessor series, 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals'.

The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), who descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. Niklaus 'Klaus' Mikaelson (Morgan) is the original vampire-werewolf hybrid and is the father of Hope Mikaelson. Morgan also created a send-off video for his character essentially saying goodbye to the role. It was definitely a bittersweet moment for him, which is understandable.

The CW Vampire lineage has been on television since 2009, which is the first year 'The Vampire Diaries' premiered on the CW network. As per Deadline, there will not be a fifth season for 'Legacies' and the upcoming June 16 Season 4 episode will now serve as the series finale of the show. (ANI)

