Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally: PM Modi
Ahead of the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said in a tweet. Modi also posted a video which highlighted various details and benefits of the ancient Indian practice, and also carried snippets of his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Subsequently, June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day.
