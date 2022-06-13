British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

British police on Monday said they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offences after prosecutors last month authorised the charges, with the actor due in court on Thursday.

"Kevin Spacey Fowler, 62 (26.07.59), has been formally charged today (Monday, 13 June) with four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," London's Metropolitan Police said.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am (0900 GMT) on Thursday, 16 June."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)