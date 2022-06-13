Left Menu

British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:04 IST
British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes
British police on Monday said they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offences after prosecutors last month authorised the charges, with the actor due in court on Thursday.

"Kevin Spacey Fowler, 62 (26.07.59), has been formally charged today (Monday, 13 June) with four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," London's Metropolitan Police said.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am (0900 GMT) on Thursday, 16 June."

