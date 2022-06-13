Karan Johar welcomes Chiranjeevi for Telugu dubbing of 'Brahmastra'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the upcoming Bollywood flick 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', welcomed South star Chiranjeevi for the Telugu dubbing of the film. Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which Chiranjeevi was seen arriving at the dubbing studio and he is joined by the film's director Ayan Mukerji at the venue.

As the video continues, the south star can be seen in a dubbing studio. Towards the end of the clip, Ayan comes into the studio and touches the veteran actor's feet as a mark of respect. Extending a warm welcome, in the post's caption, Karan wrote, "Welcome to Team Brahmastra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur. Watch out for his great rendition of our Trailer in the Telugu version, out on June 15th! #Brahmastra."

While the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' will be unveiled on June 15, the movie is all set to be released on September 9, 2022. 'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as professor Arvind Chaturvedi, and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist and Damayanti is the name of Mouni Roy's character. (ANI)

