Left Menu

Karan Johar welcomes Chiranjeevi for Telugu dubbing of 'Brahmastra'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the upcoming Bollywood flick 'Brahmastra Part One

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:40 IST
Karan Johar welcomes Chiranjeevi for Telugu dubbing of 'Brahmastra'
Chiranjeevi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the upcoming Bollywood flick 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', welcomed South star Chiranjeevi for the Telugu dubbing of the film. Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which Chiranjeevi was seen arriving at the dubbing studio and he is joined by the film's director Ayan Mukerji at the venue.

As the video continues, the south star can be seen in a dubbing studio. Towards the end of the clip, Ayan comes into the studio and touches the veteran actor's feet as a mark of respect. Extending a warm welcome, in the post's caption, Karan wrote, "Welcome to Team Brahmastra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur. Watch out for his great rendition of our Trailer in the Telugu version, out on June 15th! #Brahmastra."

While the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' will be unveiled on June 15, the movie is all set to be released on September 9, 2022. 'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as professor Arvind Chaturvedi, and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist and Damayanti is the name of Mouni Roy's character. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022