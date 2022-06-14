Black Clover Chapter 332 finally gets its release date! Know all updates

Currently, Black Clover Chapter 332 is on hiatus. Mangaka Yuki Tabata already revealed that the upcoming chapter of the Black Clover manga would take more time, as it covers the manga's final arc. Currently, the break is planned for three months and the release date for Black Clover Chapter 332 will be notified in time. Hold your horses for a few more days to get Black Clover Chapter 332.

Shonen Jump's Editorial Department and Tabata Sensei have shared their comments regarding going on a long break. Recently, Black Clover manga only revealed that Chapter 332 will be released in the first week of August 2022.

Black Clover Chapter 332 is one of the highly anticipated chapters of the manga, as it has already entered the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what would be the next move for Magic Knights after defeating Lucifero. Is the Spade Kingdom Invasion arc over? After the fight, Adrammelech promises to meet Asta again.

But the manga has taken a new twist to the plotline. Adrammelech has stolen Lucifero's heart. Therefore, the devils might return. Meanwhile, another new character has been shown in Chapter 331, which has thrown the biggest twist in the storyline.

Black Clover Chapter 332 will cover the final arc, "The penultimate arc – the Spade Kingdom." Adrammelech appeared and bid Julius Lucius Zofree. Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet.

Tabata Sensei also promised his readers to provide an interesting storyline with all his "strength and spirit" in the final arc of the manga.

In his statement, he said, "If I were to follow my own feelings, I would have kept drawing without a rest. But after having a thorough discussion with the Editorial Department, and in order for me to draw the manuscripts of the final arc at my best, I will be taking a long break. I am to all readers that look forward to the series every week. Will be getting more exciting and I will be back to put all of my strength and spirit to finish it properly, so I hope you can wait until then."

The exact release date for Black Clover Chapter 332 is still not revealed, but it is confirmed to be out in early August 2022. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga. Keep in touch to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers: New Bounties revealed (plus know the multiple story angles)