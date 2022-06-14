One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers: New Bounties revealed (plus know the multiple story angles)

The final saga of the popular Japanese manga series, One Piece will begin in Chapter 1054, which means we are getting closer to the end of the popular Japanese manga. One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda already announced a one-month break to prepare the storyline of the final arc.

Before the popular Japanese manga, One Piece goes into that break, we will get another chapter, i.e Chapter 1053 in the coming Sunday. Meanwhile, the release date for the chapter after the break has been confirmed by the creator.

In a June 7 tweet from the official One Piece Twitter account, Eiichiro Oda announced that after the publication of One Piece chapter 1053 later this month, the manga will be going on hiatus from June 27 to July 25, 2022. Check the post below.

After the release of the previous two chapters, fans were looking for the aftermath period of the winning battle that happens for years. People are praising how the Joy Boy defeated Kaido. With that, a new era in the land of Wano finally began. At the same time, fans also got to see Yamato join the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduce herself to the crew.

One Piece Chapter 105 is titled New Morning. The celebrations continue in the Wano Country. The Five Elders are busy planning with CPO on the abduction of Nicco Robin. Hawkins and Drake had a conversation. Hawkins can foresee the future with his card. Hawkins confirms that he was talking about himself when he said that one person has only a 1% chance of survival. He also predicts Kaido's defeat with his cards but didn't say anything because of his pride.

Besides, Grenbull "Ryokugyu" is on the way to Wano. What will happen after Admiral Ryokugyu arrives in Wano? There are several parts of the story to be highlighted in One Piece Chapter 1053.

One Piece 1053 Spoiler:

One Piece Chapter 1053 will showcase whether Admiral Ryokugyu becomes Luffy's new enemy and alliance. And what is the future of Wano?

Fans expect Luffy's bounty could be the highest and he could be be the new emperor.

Indonesian media People's Mind Media Network, One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers suggest that some bounties will release.

"Luffy for 3 Billion 600 Million Belli

Zoro for 1 Billion 490 Million Belli

Sanji is worth 1 billion 390 million Belli

Bounty Law and Kid are more expensive than Sansi and Zoro

Law costs 1 billion 700 million belli, while Kid costs 1 billion 600 million belli."

One Piece Chapter 1053 will release on June 19, 2022, without any break. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

