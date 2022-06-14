Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate and open discussions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years.

Modi was on a day’s visit to Maharashtra during which he inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at Dehu, Jal Bhushan building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan and attended the bicentennial celebrations of Gujarati newspaper Mumbai Samachar.

Amid acrimonious relations between the Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais at two of these events, after over four months.

Over the last thousands of years, Indians have spoken openly about the most difficult of the topics and made correct logic an integral part of the society, he said, speaking at an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Mumbai Samachar in suburban Bandra.

Modi said “debate and discussions” have helped the country over the years and we need to “strengthen” the culture.

He said every institution has a particular role to play for the betterment of the society, be it the media or the legislature.

The Indian media has both criticised the policies and also stood for national interest in a constructive manner, the Prime Minister said, expressing hope that the media will continue to play its role in the next 25 years which his government has called as the “Azadi ka Amrut Kaal”.

Speaking after inaugurating an underground 'Gallery of Revolutionaries' museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle at the Raj Bhavan, Modi said Maharashtra has inspired the country in many areas ranging from social revolutions to self-rule.

The PM delved into history and highlighted the work done by a number of eminent personalities with roots in Maharashtra, from warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to chief Constitution maker Babasaheb Ambedkar, and spoke effusively about their contributions.

The gallery has come up in a British-era bunker, discovered in the Raj Bhavan campus in south Mumbai in August 2016 during the tenure of the then-Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

Remembering revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma, who founded the India House in London and stayed abroad, Modi said the freedom fighter's only wish was that his ashes be brought to an independent India.

Modi said in 2003, after 73 years of Varma's death, he got the opportunity to bring his ashes to India.

The PM also inaugurated Jal Bhushan, the renovated residence of the Maharashtra Governor.

Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a gathering of warkaris (devotees undertaking the pilgrimage to Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur), after inaugurating a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune.

Modi said Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar sang abhangs (devotional poetry in praise of Lord Vitthal) of Sant Tukaram while in jail during India’s freedom struggle.

“While in jail, Veer Savarkar used his handcuffs like the chipli (a musical instrument) of Sant Tukaram and sang his abhangs,” Modi said.

Modi also interacted with the warkaris during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' pilgrimage which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.

The PM said Sant Tukaram used to say that discrimination among humans is a big sin.

''This message is not only important for Bhagwat bhakti, but also rastra bhakti (patriotism) and samaj bhakti (service to society). With these messages, our 'warkari' brothers and sisters set on the journey to Pandharpur every year,'' he said referring to 'wari'.

With this message, the country is moving forward with the concept of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas', he said.

The PM said that along the lines of 'warkaris', the country is also progressing with the empowerment of women.

''The wari has been a symbol of equal opportunities as women warkaris also walk side by side with their male counterparts with the same zeal and zest. Similarly, the government is also providing the benefits of welfare schemes to everyone without discrimination,'' he said.

Modi said a true saint's identity is that he strives for the welfare of the last person and this is the resolve of our 'antyoday' yojana.

The PM said various yatras in the country are the sources of power for the social and spiritual progress.

''With these yatras, we keep the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' alive. These yatras connect the diversity of our country. To strengthen the unity of our country, we should keep our ancient identity alive,'' he added.

The PM also said technology and infrastructure are becoming synonymous with India's progress, ''we are ensuring that heritage and development go hand in hand''.

Referring to scriptures, he said 'satsang' of sants is the rarest privilege in human life.

