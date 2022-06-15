Left Menu

Jr NTR, Ram Charan's 'RRR' gets shoutout from Captain America writer

The craze for Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' among people is not ending anytime soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:40 IST
Jr NTR, Ram Charan's 'RRR' gets shoutout from Captain America writer
'RRR' gets shoutout from Captain America writer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The craze for Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' among people is not ending anytime soon. After Doctor Strange's screenwriter C Robert Cargill, the writer of DC's Batman Beyond, MARVEL Comics' Captain America and Kang, Jackson Lanzing, is the latest one to shower praise on the film RRR.

On Tuesday, Jackson took to Twitter to share a GIF of Ram Charan from the film. He wrote, "Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you've ever had at the movies?"

Reacting to Jackson's tweet, Ram Charan dropped a thumbs up, implying that he indeed had the best time while working on the film. RRR Movie's official Twitter account shared the tweet and wrote, "Another day, another round of applause for #RRR...From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more."

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also starred in the blockbuster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022