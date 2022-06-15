Left Menu

Preity Zinta gets nostalgic over iconic 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' song as film turns 15

15-06-2022
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, took a trip down memory lane as she shared a short video clip of the famous song, 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' from the movie of the same name, featuring her and actor Sunny Deol. As 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' completed 15 years of its release Preity took to Instagram to post: "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1NdVVK07s/ The 10-second long video clip of the 2007 song, shot 15 years back, featured both Preity and Sunny dancing to the steps of the 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' title track. The groovy music and catchy lyrics still make the song one of the most iconic party songs ever.

'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' was released on this day in 2007. Apart from Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutt also played a part in the movie. Although 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' failed to leave a mark on the audience, the foot-tapping title track was a hit. The story followed the lives of two individuals who after missing a train and talking about their respective partners, end up falling in love with each other. Meanwhile, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL team, Preity, and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018. (ANI)

