The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Kevin Spacey appears in UK court to face sex assault charges
Kevin Spacey Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is appearing in a London court on Thursday to face charges of committing sexual offenses against three men.

Photographers and television cameras thronged Spacey, 62, as he arrived at London's Westminster Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing.

The former "House of Cards" star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

In a statement issued last month, Spacey said he would go to court to face the charges and was confident he would "prove my innocence".

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The two-time Academy Award winner ran London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty".

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

