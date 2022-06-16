Left Menu

Beyoncé announces new album ''Renaissance'' to drop July 29

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:32 IST
Beyoncé announces new album ''Renaissance'' to drop July 29

Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next studio album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop July 29.

The superstar began listing the music and products on her website on Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.

Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

“Renaissance” would be the follow-up to 2016's “Lemonade”, but the artist has been hard at work of late, featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion's remix of “Savage” and opening the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive” from the film ''King Richard''.

In 2019, she curated and produced the soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift”, for the remake of “The Lion King”.

The song “Black Parade” from the soundtrack won a Grammy in 2021 for best R and B performance, Beyoncé's 28th Grammy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022