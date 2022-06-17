Animal Kingdom Season 6 to present an action-packed finale! Countdown for release starts

The countdown for TNT Animal Kingdom Season 6 release has started. Animal Kingdom Season 6 will conclude the Cody family story. The upcoming installment will surely clear the leftover cliffhangers of the story.

The official trailer of the Animal Kingdom Season 6 teases an action-packed and bone-chilling finale.

Before the release of Season 5, the series star Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son Andrew "Pope" Cody reveals via Twitter that the writers had promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers.

"Bittersweet news. Yes, Season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours ... see you this summer for season 5!!" wrote Shawn Hatosy.

Animal Kingdom is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, which was inspired by a notorious Melbourne-based family, the Pettingill's.

Jonathan Lisco-developed Animal Kingdom is a charming crime family drama that follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch, Smurf.

In Animal Kingdom Season 6, the family will experience new dangers and challenges while searching for more information on Pamela Johnson. Earlier, Smurf made Pamela Johnson the beneficiary of her estate.

The fifth season ends with Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, with the family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggled to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top.

Fans will see the return of Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary (as Deran Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), and Finn Cole (Joshua "J" Cody) in Animal Kingdom Season 6. Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined them in the series.

Check out the synopsis for Season 6:

"In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making."

Animal Kingdom Season 6 premieres on Sunday, June 19 at 9 pm ET/PT on TNT.

Also Read: Titans Season 4 might get an October 2022 release date! Know in detail