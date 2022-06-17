Left Menu

Titans Season 4 might get an October 2022 release date! Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:24 IST
Titans Season 4 might get an October 2022 release date! Know in detail
Based on DC Comic team Teen Titans, the fantasy drama depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil. Image Credit: Titans / HBO Max
  • Country:
  • United States

The superhero show, DC's Titans Season 4 is one of the anticipated shows of the year; the release is seemingly happening in the fall of this year.

Filming for the fourth season began on February 28, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2022. Brenton Thwaites who is popular for portraying Dick/Nightwing in the HBO Max Titans hinted at the release of the drama while he attended the Motor City Comic Con on May 13 and 14. Screenrant reported, one of the fans revealed via Twitter that according to Thwaites Titans season 4 is targeting an October release date. Currently, the post is no longer available.

Additionally, if we look at the previous records, Titans Season 3 aired its finale episodes on HBO Max on October 21, 2021. In the same month, Titans Season 4 was announced at DC fandom. The makers usually release a season around September or October. And now the drama is filming underway, so if Titans Season 4 completes production in July, we can expect Titans Season 4 in Q4 2022.

Based on DC Comic team Teen Titans, the fantasy drama depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil. The plot for Titans Season 4 is yet to be revealed.

Titans Season 3 sees the Titans traveling to Gotham City after Jason is murdered, where Dick teams up in protecting the city with Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon. When Jason returns under the control of notorious criminal Jonathan Crane, the Titans find themselves battling their former teammate to prevent Crane from destroying Gotham. The third season also portrays Kory's tense reunion with Blackfire, who seeks redemption for past actions, and Donna's return from the afterlife following her death in the previous season.

Brenton Thwaites shares a little update to Entertainment Weekly saying "not a single idea" is in store for Titans Season 4.

He also shared his point of view on the storyline: "I'd love to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans. There's a lot of juice in that, because we've seen a lot of him be good and a team player, and really attach himself to Dick's morals and values."

But we all know there's this hidden dark side in that character that I think would be really interesting to explore. That's one of my favorite characters. I think Josh plays that very well, that flippant double-sided good-and-bad character," explained Thwaites.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on HBO MAX Titans Season 4.

Also Read: Avenue 5 Season 2 could be series finale as stars are unavailable

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022