Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' rakes in Rs 51 lakh on day 1

Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Nikamma', which was released on Friday, has witnessed an average start.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:23 IST
Shilpa Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Nikamma', which was released on Friday, has witnessed an average start. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 51 lakh on day one at the box office.

"#Nikamma is below par on Day 1, but the biz got a push, post evening, at mass centres, while metros remained weak... Day 2 and 3 are crucial, needs to salvage the situation... Fri Rs 51 lacs. #India biz," he tweeted. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' is an action-comedy. The film stars Shilpa as superhero, Agni. It follows Agni as she turns Abhimanyu's 'nikamma' (lazy) character Siddharth into a responsible man.

Singer Shirley Setia is also a part of the movie. As 'Nikamma' marks Shilpa's return to films after 14 years, she received a shout-out from her sister Shilpa Shetty.

"All d best for Nikamma munki !!! congratulations to the entire team and Ofcourse to you my munki on ur return to Big screen after so many years am soo exciteddddddd for you guys Nikamma is finally out in cinemas near you .. please go watch it," Shamita posted on Instagram. Shilpa will be next seen in 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

