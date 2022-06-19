Left Menu

Quavo & Takeoff launch new Motown-COLORS series celebrating Black Music Month

Motown Records and COLORSxSTUDIOS have teamed up for an exclusive performance and content series to celebrate Black Music Month in June, with Quavo and Takeoff to launch the celebratory event.

Motown Records and COLORSxSTUDIOS have teamed up for an exclusive performance and content series to celebrate Black Music Month in June, with Quavo and Takeoff to launch the celebratory event. As per Billboard, the week-long series has been launched on Friday, June 17, with a performance and interview from Migos' Quavo and Takeoff, who recently dropped their collaborative track 'Hotel Lobby' under the moniker Unc & Phew.

"In celebration of Black Music Month, we're joining forces with Motown Records (@motownrecords) to present a special series of performances and interviews," COLORS wrote on Instagram. "Over the course of the next week, we'll be sharing a host of new episodes of A COLORS SHOW alongside conversations with individuals who have been influential in facilitating the progression of Black music in the U.S.," it read.

While the next episode of 'A Colors Show' will drop on Monday, followed by additional shows on Wednesday and Friday, the artists featured in those episodes have not yet been announced, as per Billboard. The performances and content are available on COLORS' website and on the Instagram page.

The Motown x COLORS partnership will also feature exclusive interviews with music industry players, including CEOs, creative directors and choreographers, according to a press release. Motown CEO/chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam, said in a statement, "Colors is one of the most culturally relevant worldwide platforms across all genres and I'm excited about our partnership which is the first of its kind."

"Motown is a place where Black dreams are manifested and we are proud to showcase our incredible stars. 'Colors' is credited as one of the biggest live music channels and we are eager to present the stars of Motown today," she concluded. (ANI)

