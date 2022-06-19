Singapore Deputy PM Heng catches Covid-19 in Berlin

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 in Germany and cannot continue with his work trip across Europe as he is in isolation.

Heng, 61, wrote in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, despite donning a mask and avoiding crowds throughout his European trip.

''Tested positive for COVID-19 in Berlin yesterday, despite keeping our masks on and avoiding crowds throughout the trip. I woke up with a sore throat. My symptoms are so far not serious, thankfully because I am vaccinated and boosted," he said.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to continue with my work trip as I am currently in isolation. My apologies to everyone involved in the rest of the trip, especially to the organizers of the inaugural Point Zero Forum," he said.

Heng traveled to London on June 12, where he attended the London Tech Week event and arrived in Germany on June 16. While in Berlin, he met the German Federal Minister for Health, Professor Karl Lauterbach.

"The world must work in unison to prevent the next pandemic, and our two countries will do our part in this global effort," he said, adding that they also reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Germany.

The last leg of Heng's trip to Europe would have been in Switzerland for a forum, which is organized by the Swiss Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and Elevandi, a non-profit organization set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

It will be held in Zurich from June 21 to June 23.

''Hope to bounce back soon. What an unusual Father's Day to be quarantined in a hotel abroad. But glad to do a video call with my family back in Singapore. Here's also wishing all Fathers good health. Stay safe and stay strong everyone! What an unusual Father's Day to be quarantined in a hotel abroad. But glad to do a video call with my family back in Singapore,'' Heng wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)