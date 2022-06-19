Left Menu

'Stranger Things' actor Joe Quinn gives insights about this season's final episode

British actor Joe Quinn, whose performance in 'Stranger Things' was praised, has revealed a couple of tantalising insights about the highly-anticipated season four finale.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:14 IST
'Stranger Things' actor Joe Quinn gives insights about this season's final episode
Joe Quinn in 'Stranger Things' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British actor Joe Quinn, whose performance in 'Stranger Things' was praised, has revealed a couple of tantalising insights about the highly-anticipated season four finale. According to Deadline, Quinn's character Eddie Munson, who first appeared at the beginning of the fourth season as the big-haired metalhead who runs the Hellfire Club and plays in a band called Corroded Coffin. Munson is also suspected of murder and accused of satanic worship, naturally.

Though not revealing much, the actor told a news outlet that the climactic final two-and-a-half-hour episode: "I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing." In response to the question about his return for the fifth and final season, he said, "I'll be furious if they don't bring me back. I'd love to if they'll have me."

Prior to 'Stranger Things', Quinn was best known for appearing in a list of British period dramas such as 'Dickensian', 'Howard's End' and 'Les Miserables'. He also featured alongside Helen Mirren as her son in 'Catherine the Great'. He will next appear in a British independent film called 'Hoard', directed by Luna Carmoon, and remains overwhelmed by the success of 'Stranger Things', which has seen Kate Bush topping the music charts for the first time in over four decades, with her song 'Running Up that Hill' after featuring in this season's debut episode.

Season 4 volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' will stream on Netflix from Friday, July 1, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022