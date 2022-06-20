Succession: Matthew Macfadyen shares updates on Tom & Greg’s character in Season 4

Jesse Armstrong-created HBO's satirical comedy-drama Succession is set to return with a Season 4. More than two years later after long delays, the third season of the drama Succession finally kicked off on October 17, 2021, and within nine days the streamer make Succession Season 4 official. Since then, fans are clamoring for more updates!

HBO Succession Season 4 is currently in the works. Succession follows the corporate in-fighting within Waystar RoyCo. owner Logan Roy, and his children who are fighting each other to get control of the company.

Recently, the star Matthew Macfadyen (played as Tom Wambsgans) opened up about his character in the series. Though Tom is not directly an heir of the property, but he married Logan Roy's daughter Siobhan/Shiv (Sarah Snook) from his second wife. Tom and Siobhan's relationship is quite complicated still he wants to be a part of the wealthy family.

The family war is now at its peak. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Season 3 left us showing Logan Roy exiled his children from WaystarRoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his property and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know Logan's decision in Succession Season 4. To impress Roy Tom Wambsgans betrayed his wife Shiv Logan after he offered to buy her father's company. He did it because he is trying to get his father-in-law's approval. However, this is not the first time he wants to impress RoyCo.

Meanwhile, while talking about his character, Matthew Macfadyen said to Goldderby.com that "he's taking one for the company, but he really can't deal with it," reported Express.UK.

Matthew described his character as "desperate." "It's pathetic, but kind of sweet," Added Matthew. He is playing Tom Wambsgans, who betrayed his wife and asked his bother in-laws to shut down the sale of WaystarRoyco. Shiv Logan thought he would use their holding company's shares to block the supermajority vote needed for Logan's sale. Consequently, Logan contacted his ex-wife (Harriet Walter) to reword the terms of their divorce, especially those parts that specify their children's share in the property.

At the end of Season 3 while, Logan and Caroline's divorce settlement is on, Tom, cryptically offers Greg (Nicholas Braun, grandson of Logan Roy's brother, Ewan) a chance at a significant rise within the company. These two guys are the unforeseen players in the Roys' unfolding power struggle.

Speaking with NPR, Matthew Macfadyen explained "It's certainly a case of kicking the cat with old Gregory. But again, there's just so much there that Nick and I have brought to it. ... There is a circularity with the acting and the writing and I think that longform TV like this is wonderful in that, if it's working well, it becomes symbiotic with the actors and the writers because ... we'll do something which is given to us from this magic writing and then they'll see something else and then it'll feed back into the script and on it goes. ... I think Tom really likes Greg and really needs him and he's quite open with him and quite honest. It's fascinating ..."

