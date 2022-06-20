Left Menu

Heartstopper Season 2: What to expect from plotline & cast!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 20-06-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 11:10 IST
Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, the LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper has renewed for two more seasons. Image Credit: Heartstopper / Netflix
Heartstopper fans are happy to know that Netflix is coming with more of Nick and Charlie's story with Season 2 and Season 3! Fans will get one more season, as Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper revealed the series need to take at least four seasons to cover the full story.

"I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it," said Alice Oseman to Radio Times.

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, the LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper has won millions of hearts, thanks to its charismatic storyline that depicts a love story between schoolboys Nick and Charlie.

Heartstopper was released on 22 April 2022, and it gained instant popularity and was acknowledged as one of the top 10 English series on Netflix in just two days. Netflix took only a few weeks to renew the series with two more seasons.

Spoilers alert: This article might contain Heartstopper Season 2 spoilers!

Heartstopper Season 2: What could be the plotline?

Heartstopper Season 1 introduces us with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), the rugby player. We also met Truham Grammar High School student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) who has a relationship with Ben Hope.

A feeling develops between Nick and Charlie. They become friends, though Charlie is unsure of Nick's sexuality. Later Charlie breaks up with Ben after seeing Ben kissing a girl. Slowly, Nick and Charlie's friendship blossoms into a wholesome relationship, as they make snow angels and kiss in the rain.

Viewers are also introduced to their friends Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), and school lesbian icons Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). The season ends with Charlie and Nick promising they will not break up and they kiss. On a date at the seaside, Nick reveals his plan to come out and tell their friends, which makes Charlie happy. Later that day, he comes out to his mother, who accepts him.

Heartstopper Season 2 might show Nick's older brother David, who is homophobic and does not accept his younger sibling. We can also see Charlie's struggle with eating disorder problems and mental health conditions.

Heartstopper Season 2 will definitely show how the school is reacting to the homosexual relationship between Charlie and Nick. Mr. Ajayi (FisayoAkinade), the art teacher is a great supporter of Charlie. Tao and Elle's relationship will be explored further in the second season. We could also see new shades in the relationship between Tara and Darcy.

Heartstopper Season 2: Who among the season 1 cast could return?

As for the cast list, fans will see almost all the stars from the previous installment returning in Heartstopper Season 2. This includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao , Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell , Tobie Donovan , Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft , Cormac Hyde-Corrin , Rhea – Imogen, Fisayo Akinade , Chetna Pandya , Olivia Colman , Georgina Rich and Joseph Balderrama.

Heartstopper Season 2: When can we expect it on Netflix?

Netflix has not revealed any production updates and release date for Heartstopper Season 2. However, it seems the upcoming installment will be premiered in early 2023.

