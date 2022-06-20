Left Menu

Riddhima Kapoor praises mom Neetu Kapoor's performance in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is creating a lot of buzz as fans wait for the release of the film with bated breaths. While Varun and Kiara along with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have been busy promoting the film across the country, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni watched the movie ahead of its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:15 IST
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Riddhima took to Instagram to pen a sweet review of the movie. Sharing the poster of the film, Riddhima wrote, "You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you". Neetu Kapoor reshared her daughter's review on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you".

The film that marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback is all set to hit the theatres on June 24. Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is geared up to hit the theatres on June 24. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, the film also features Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

