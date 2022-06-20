Ethos Season 2 renewal on Netflix is still uncertain! Know more details!

Nowadays many movie fiends are watching different foreign language series and films to satiate their cravings for "good" content. No wonder Netflix seized the opportunity and bought the rights of a few foreign language series, especially those that touched millions of hearts worldwide.

Case in point, Turkish dramas are currently now seeing a surge in popularity throughout the globe. One such television series is Ethos (Turkish: Bir Başkadır), which debuted on Netflix on 12 November 2020. The immense popularity of the first season means that fans are chomping at the bit for Ethos Season 2. Let's find out if at all a second season is possible in the future.

To Recap, Bir Başkadır is all about a group of distinctive characters from dramatically different socio-cultural backgrounds meeting in startling circumstances. The story covers the life of a part-time cleaner called Meryem, who comes from a conservative family and lives on the outskirts of Istanbul. The story shows the viewpoint of educated, non-educated, rich, poor, middle-class and religious people, all of whom live in the same society. "Ethos BirBaşkadır" was released in 2020, and it stars ÖyküKarayel, FatihArtman, FundaEryiğit, DefneKayalar, and TülinÖzen.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. TRT World praised it for bringing many characters and perspectives together. Enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to know whether there will be Ethos Season 2. However, it has been a long time since Netflix has been silent regarding the renewal of the show. According to several media reports, Netflix does not seem interested in giving the show another order.

Despite the fans' demands for Ethos Season 2, it seems the renewal of the series is unlikely. However, fans are still hopeful. In their defense, renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Also, when Netflix picks a foreign-language series for the global audience, it streams that drama for years, especially if it becomes popular. Moreover, Netflix often waits more than years to gather all of the relevant viewership data from across the world.

If the makers return with Ethos Season 2, almost all the central cast would return to play their respective roles. This include ÖyküKarayel as Meryem, FatihArtman as Yasin, FundaEryiğit as Ruhiye, DefneKayalar as Peri, SettarTanrıöğen as Ali SadiHoca, TülinÖzen as Gülbin, GökhanYıkılkan as Hilmi, AlicanYücesoy as Sinan, Bige and Önal as Hayrünnisa.

Stay tuned to get more updates on diverse language series.

