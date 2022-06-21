Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' books November release

Actors Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu-starrer ''Drishyam 2'' is set to release theatrically on November 18, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller ''Drishyam'', a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in February last year.

The story centers on of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

Devgn will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar in the sequel.

''Indian cinema's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family's story beyond imagination,'' a note from the makers read. The sequel also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team will wrap the shoot in Hyderabad on Tuesday. ''Drishyam 2'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. The first part of Hindi ''Drishyam'' was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

