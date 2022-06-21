Left Menu

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' books November release

Actors Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18, the makers announced on Tuesday.Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:57 IST
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' books November release
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu-starrer ''Drishyam 2'' is set to release theatrically on November 18, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller ''Drishyam'', a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in February last year.

The story centers on of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

Devgn will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar in the sequel.

''Indian cinema's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family's story beyond imagination,'' a note from the makers read. The sequel also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team will wrap the shoot in Hyderabad on Tuesday. ''Drishyam 2'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. The first part of Hindi ''Drishyam'' was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022