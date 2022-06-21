'Fukrey 3' team wraps filming

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba on Tuesday said he has completed the shoot of the third part of his much-loved franchise ''Fukrey''.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Laali) and Ali Fazal (Zafar), who come together to make easy money. The series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban. The director took to Instagram to announce the wrap. ''It's a WRAP #fukrey3. Thank you #teamfukrey3. You guys were awesome. Each and everyone of you fuk fuk fuk fuk. Will miss shoot madness for sure. OK bye,'' Lamba wrote.

Samrat shared a picture from the last day of filming on his Instagram Stories. The team started the production in March this year.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the first part was released in 2013 and the sequel “Fukrey Returns” came out in 2017 – both the films were commercial hits.

