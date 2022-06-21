Doing Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' for my son: Shilpa Shetty

When Rohit Shetty offered Shilpa Shetty his debut series ''Indian Police Force'', the actor says it was her son who jumped at the opportunity and made sure she joined the project.

Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series is headlined by “Shershaah” star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

“I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son),'' the actor told PTI. Shilpa recalls when Rohit offered her the series, she was preoccupied with reality show “India’s Got Talent” and her upcoming feature “Sukhee”. “It first came via someone that Rohit is trying to get in touch with me and wants me to play a part in his project. I thought they were joking. When he spoke to me, I said let me think about it and it was a yes,” she added.

The series is a part of Rohit's already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films -- “Singham” and “Singham 2” with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer “Simmba” and Akshay Kumar-led “Sooryavanshi”. The Amazon Original show marks the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth and Rohit. “India Police Force”, an eight-part series, will stream on Prime Video next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)