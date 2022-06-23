Left Menu

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to have an OTT release soon

Even after 20 days in theatres, Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is having an outstanding run at the box office. The thriller that is on its way to entering the Rs 400 crore club, continues to enthral the audience with its power-packed storyline and action sequences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 11:49 IST
Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to have an OTT release soon
Image Source: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even after 20 days in theatres, Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is having an outstanding run at the box office. The thriller that is on its way to entering the Rs 400 crore club, continues to enthral the audience with its power-packed storyline and action sequences. But there is more good news on the way for Hassan's fans as the film is all set to have an OTT release.

'Vikram' will hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie. Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film hit the theatres on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022