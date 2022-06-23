Anuradha Juju Palakurthi to host music show 'Jukebox with Juju'

Renowned Indian-American singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi will host ''Jukebox with Juju'', starting July 4.

''Jukebox with Juju'' is a 30-minute music show which will air on TV Asia, the first 24/7 coast-to-coast infotainment channel especially produced in America for Indian-Americans since 1993.

Dr H R Shah, chairman and CEO of TV Asia, said they are pleased to have Palakurthi on board for the new show.

''Mrs. Palakurthi’s music productions are amongst the best. Our viewers will further enjoy the presentation of leading Bollywood composers, singers and musicians with whom she has already worked.

''Her philanthropic work has driven significant change, and I am particularly gratified that she will use part of the show’s time to highlight exceptional work being done by non-profits by the Indian diaspora,'' Shah said in a statement.

Palakurthi, who is also backing the show through her Boston-based Juju Productions, said she is delighted to join hands with TV Asia.

''I was touched by their approach and commitment to the content as well as long standing engagement with the Indian American community. I am hopeful that we will produce shows that will help families sit together and watch,'' she added.

''Jukebox with Juju'' will air every Monday at 8 pm (EST), starting July 4, and will have a repeat telecast on Wednesdays at 7.30 pm and Fridays at 12.30 pm (EST).

