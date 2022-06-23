Left Menu

''Nomadland'' author Jessica Bruder works on abortion book

Like Nomadland, the focus wont be politics.

The author of “Nomadland”, the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, is working on a book about abortion.

Jessica Bruder will expand upon the reporting for her May cover story in The Atlantic, “The Abortion Underground: Inside the Covert Network Preparing for a Post-Roe Future.” The new book is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date, according to W.W. and Norton and Company, which on Thursday announced the deal with Bruder.

“With the Supreme Court expected to release its decision on the constitutional right to an abortion, Bruder will report from the front lines of the potential crisis, where people who have predicted for years that Roe v. Wade would fall are preparing to meet that challenge in real time,” the announcement reads in part.

Bruder said in a statement that she planned to chronicle ''human rights through the lens of abortion.

Like Nomadland, the ''focus won't be politics. It will be all about immersing with people — otherwise ordinary humans slipping the bonds of state control, asserting autonomy in an authoritarian age”.

Bruder's “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” about transient older Americans, was published in 2017 and adapted into the acclaimed 2020 film starring Frances McDormand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

