BTS announces global concert to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan

South Korean boy band BTS will hold a global concert to support the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. HYBE's Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030. As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in efforts to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

The memorandum covers joint initiatives for Busan to succeed in its bid as the host. It includes BTS to "act as the ambassadors, hold global concert in Busan, organise activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE); and personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions." They also have to "serve as the ambassadors at South Korea's presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels." Chairman Bang said, "Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan."

Mayor Park said, "I'd like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group's support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan." The news comes days after BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consist of 7 member - RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok - with Rm as their leader. (ANI)

