Amazon Prime Video partners with AMC Networks for entertainment content in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has partnered with US-based entertainment company AMC+ Networks to offer its content on Prime Video Channels in India, the company said on Friday.

As part of the collaboration, Amazon Prime video will provide access to advertisement-free subscription service AMC+ and AMC's streaming service Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India on a subscription basis.

''We are delighted to partner with AMC+ Networks and offer our viewers an even wider selection of popular and blockbuster English content. Prime members have loved our extensive selection of premium international content, available as add-on subscriptions, and we are committed to satisfying their diverse entertainment needs,'' Amazon Prime Video India, head of Prime Video Channels, Chaitanya Divan said in a statement.

Subscription to AMC+ will offer Amazon Prime Video customers full access to Acorn TV with crime thrillers, mysteries and dramas from Britain etc.

''We are excited to partner with Prime Video Channels to bring our slate of original programming to audiences in India and look forward to delivering many exclusive premieres in the months ahead,'' AMC+ general manager, Courtney Thomasma said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

