Kaley Cuoco's divorce with Karl Cook finalised

American actor Kaley Cuoco is now finally single as her divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized. According to Fox News, the documents acquired by an entertainment news outlet confirmed that the former couple had finally divorced on Monday, though details about their settlement were not provided.

Cook had announced the news of their split in a joint statement to Fox News in September. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read. The 'Big Bang Theory' alum and Cook, an equestrian, celebrated three years of marriage in June 2021. They began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego June 30, 2018.

Before she married Cook, she went through her first divorce with tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2016. They were married three years before calling it quits. In April, Cuoco shared in an interview with a magazine that she will "never" get married again. "I will never get married again," the actor said. She added to the outlet that she is open to a long-term relationship. But walking down the aisle again is where she'll draw the line.

While marriage may not be in the cards, the actress has been dating 'Ozark' actor Tom Pelphrey publicly since May. The couple publicly debuted their relationship while watching producer Greg Berlanti receive a coveted star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in May, as per Fox News. (ANI)

