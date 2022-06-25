'Jugjugg Jeeyo' mints Rs 9.28 crore on day one
Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is headlined by Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.The films opening day figure was shared by the Karan Johar-led banner on its social media handles.Saari duniya mein ji hit hai jugjuggjeeyo sach. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.
Family entertainer ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' has collected Rs 9.28 crore on an opening day, Dharma Productions said on Saturday. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama is headlined by Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.
The film's opening day figure was shared by the Karan Johar-led banner on its social media handles.
''Saari duniya mein ji hit hai #jugjuggjeeyo sach. Blessings galore at the box office, thank you for all the love!'' the studio posted along with a poster that mentioned the box office collection of the film.
''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.
