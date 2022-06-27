Left Menu

Lil Wayne, Brandy joins Jack Harlow for surprise performance at BET Awards

Lil Wayne and Brandy joined Jack Harlow for his performance on Sunday night at the BET Awards.

Jack Harlow with Lil Wayne and Brandy
  • Country:
  • United States

Lil Wayne and Brandy joined Jack Harlow for his performance on Sunday night at the BET Awards. Variety reported that the rapper started his set by singing 'Poison' on his own before Wayne showed up to deliver his own verse from the song. Harlow also surprised audiences when his second guest, Brandy, showed up on stage, taking over 'First Class' and singing the freestyle she premiered earlier this year.

The rendition came in response to Harlow's viral interview in which the 24-year-old couldn't identify Brandy's 1998 'Angels In Disguise' and had no idea that the R&B singer was Ray J's sister, as per Variety. "Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is / World-famous, one of the greatest / Living legend, did I mention my resume is amazing?," she started as she met Harlow on the stage's catwalk. As the audience roared, Ray J was seen jumping excitedly next to her sister on stage as she and Harlow wrapped up the performance. The two shared a friendly hug with smiles on their faces as the final notes of 'First Class' played.

Additional performers on the night at the BET Awards included Lizzo, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chloe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Muni Long. The BET Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson, are set to honour mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award, to recognize "those who have not only shaped culture but those who have been leaders in elevating the industry in an impactful way." (ANI)

