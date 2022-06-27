Cardi B announces new single dropping this week

Cardi B is set to release her new single on July 1. During Sunday night's BET Awards commercials, the rapper shared a teaser video for her latest unreleased single produced by Tay Keith (Drake, BlocBoy JB). The short clip showed Cardi on top of a skyscraper with the words "Coming Soon" and "July 1" in orange neon letters. Cardi B later shared the name of her next single on social media, called 'Hot Shit.'

As per Variety, the move comes in advance of Cardi's long-awaited second full-length album, which follows her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy.' She, thereafter, has released a string of collaborations in the intervening years; with last year's blockbuster tag team with Megan Thee Stallion, 'WAP' and her most recent features, the drill track 'Shake It' (with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300) and the 2021 duet with Lizzo, 'Rumors.' Cardi confirmed on Playboy's Centerfold platform that 'WAP' and her 2021 track 'Up' would be featured on her latest album.

There has been very little official information about Cardi's long-awaited album released yet. For her part, Cardi has not been in a hurry. "I feel like at this point, it's like a timeline that I created," she told XXL last year. "Because last year I was like: 'I gotta put out my album this year,' but, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour," the rapper said.

Like always, she had managed to keep herself in the headlines when she revealed her most recent pregnancy during her performance with Migos at the BET Awards in June, last year. (ANI)

