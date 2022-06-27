Left Menu

Here's how Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt react to Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy news

Congratulations have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ever since the former announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:23 IST
Here's how Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt react to Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy news
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt (Image source: Instagram}. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulations have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ever since the former announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Reacting to the couple's pregnancy news, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an adorable post on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of Ranbir and Alia and captioned it, "My babies are having a baby, I love you both so much."

She added a heart emoji and an evil eye to her story. Alia's sister Shaheen, too, congratulated the couple.

Shaheen shared an unseen picture of the parents-to-be from one of their trips and wrote, "Mom and dad." In the picture, Alia is seen leaning on Ranbir who sat beside her. This picture seems to have been taken during their Ranthambore trip. Sharing this pic, Shaheen wrote, "Mom and dad" with a smiley.

"Oh hello maaaaaaasiiii," Riddhima commented on Shaheen's post. Alia's mother Soni Razdan has also expressed her happiness about welcoming the new member in the family and called it the best news ever.

Sharing Alia's post to her Instagram story, the nani-to-be wrote, "Our cup runneth over" along with heart emoticons. Ranbir-Alia tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' along with Ranbir. Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022