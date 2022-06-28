Russell Crowe to star in supernatural thriller 'The Pope's Exorcist'

'Robin Hood' actor Russell Crowe is all geared up to feature in the latest supernatural horror-thriller 'The Pope's Exorcist'. Crowe would be playing the role of the real-life chief exorcist of the Vatican City, Father Gabriele Amorth, who performed over 100,000 exorcisms in his life, reported The Hollywood Reporter. He also wrote two memoirs titled 'An Exorcist Tells His Story' and 'An Exorcist: More Stories' which recorded his experiences of battling demons that possessed people. Father Amorth passed away in 2016 when he was 91 years old.

'The Pope's Exorcist' is helmed by Julius Avery, known for his 2018 super-hit horror film 'Overlord' while Screen Gems would be the official producers of the movie. The script of the film is written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Screen Gems has acquired the life rights of Father Gabriele Amorth from producer Michael Patrick Kaczmarek and production company, Loyola Productions. The rights include access to the two best-selling memoirs of Father Amorth alongside some of his other troves which host detailed accounts of his acts of exorcism.

Talking about Crowe, Avery revealed in a statement that working with the actor on this project was a 'dream come true', reported The Hollywood Reporter. "It's been a goal of mine to work with Russell. "To collaborate with him on the amazing Pope's Exorcist is truly a dream come true," confessed Avery.

'The Pope's Exorcist' would start production in Ireland in September, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, actor Russell Crowe who had previously bagged an Oscar for his film 'Gladiator' has a number of projects lined up. He recently wrapped up his shoot for the film 'Kraven the Hunter' and would be seen portraying the role of Zeus in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as well. The latter is slated to release in July this year.

Apart from that, Crowe will also be starring in the film 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' directed by Peter Farrelly. He will also feature in the movie 'Poker Face', directed and written by Crowe himself, opposite Liam Hemsworth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)