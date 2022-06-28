'Hocus Pocus 2' set for September premiere on Disney+

Left Menu

The sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy film Hocus Pocus will be released on Disney on September 30, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back the iconic trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who are called the Sanderson Sisters.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:44 IST
The sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy film ''Hocus Pocus'' will be released on Disney+ on September 30, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, ''Hocus Pocus 2'' brings back the iconic trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who are called the Sanderson Sisters.

''We’re back, Witches. 'Hocus Pocus 2', an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. #HocusPocus2'' read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Disney+.

''Hocus Pocus'', directed by Kenny Ortega, centred on Sanderson Sisters who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts and are bent on becoming immortal.

The sequel is set 29 years after the events of the original and follows three high-school students who must work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem.

''Hocus Pocus 2'' will also feature Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

The film is written by Jen D’Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner serving as executive producers.

