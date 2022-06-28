Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh towards Assam flood relief

Actor Aamir Khan has contributed Rs 25 lakh towards relief work in Assam for people affected by floods. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, thanked Aamir for his noble gesture.

"Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity," Sarma tweeted. After learning about Aamir's donation, fans also lauded him.

"Thank you Aamir for the help," a social media user commented. "Wow.. that's why he is the best," another one wrote.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides. The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam. The Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday. (ANI)

