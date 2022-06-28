Amitabh Bachchan meets 'stalwarts of cinema' Prabhas, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took some time off his work schedule to meet 'stalwarts of cinema' including Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Prabhas and hit filmmakers Prashanth Neel, and Nag Ashwin in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, Big B took to Instagram and shared a picture with the bigwigs.

"An evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work," he captioned the post. They all came together to inaugurate the new office building of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Big B also penned his experience meeting Nani, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin on his blog. "several .. reasons .. for this now .. none of which shall be understood by any .. it never is because the appreciation of art and craft can be beholden by the creator .. the one on the ground that exists in the ravines of upheavals .. not one but the entire mankind does know what and why .. so move ..stalwarts of the South in one room .. and for me a divine company .. Prabhas - Bahubali ; Prashanth director KGF 2 ; prolific director of the days gone by but still active in stature .. and the heroes of Telugu and Malayalam and Project K .. the most worthy evening in the viewpoint of that that can do to co exist ..and then work schedules come clambering down to register the several changes that make the silliest of films and on the skates," he posted.

Big B is currently busy working on 'Project K', which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also showcase his acting skills in 'Goodbye', 'Brahmastra', 'Uunchai' and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

