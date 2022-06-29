The Umbrella Academy Season 3 replaced Stranger Things 4 in Netflix’s Top 10 list

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, which was launched last week with a striking storyline, has already toppled Stranger Things Season 4 from the #1 position of Netflix's Top 10 Chart.

The six Emmy nominations earned series The Umbrella Academy released its Season 3 on June 22, 2022. The drama has crossed the viewership of Stranger Things Season 4, which retained the no. 1 position on Netflix's Top 10 chart for the past four weeks, reported Variety. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was watched for 124.5 million hours in its first five days of availability on the streamer.

The Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 is in the top 2 positions of the streamer and was watched for 76.9 million minutes from June 20-26. See Netflix's Top 10 lists of English-language series for the week of June 20-26 below.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 became the top viewed show on Nexflix the week of June 20-26 and also left fans with a cliffhanger for another season. While fans are clamoring for the end of the climax, the showrunner Steve Blackman has given a clear idea that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 should happen to solve the mystery, and it will be the finale of the series.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman told TheWrap, noting a fourth season hasn't officially been ordered by Netflix yet. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Steve Blackman added that he has pitched The Umbrella Academy Season 4 for Netflix, as he had a four-season story on his head.

"I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I'm proposing for Season 4," Blackman said. "I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we're going to. Since I started 'Umbrella,' I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I'm gonna go after Season 4 if we're so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don't know if we'll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan."

