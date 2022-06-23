Russian Doll Season 3 could be set ‘20 years later,’ says Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll Season 3 is yet not official. But fans are hopeful that Netflix will surely come back with another season. Before season one, the co-creator cum the lead actor Natasha Lyonne (Nadia) admitted that the writing team had a three-season plan from the outset.

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends."Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three." "Natasha Lyonne told THR back in 2019.

However, it's too early to predict Russian Doll Season 3. The first season of the series premiered on February 1, 2019, and the announcement of the series' renewal for Season 2 came in June of the same year and premiered on April 20, 2022. So hold your horses! You might have to wait for another three years before Russian Doll Season 3 or a movie.

Russian Doll Season 2 ends with Nadia and Alan arguing over the broken timeline, and they return to the subway. Horse, in an MTA uniform, directs them into the tunnels and towards her train. They board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30.

Alan forces Nadia off the train, saying that they need to take the baby back and fix the time. While walking through the tunnel, they are hit by an approaching train and they "wake up" separated. In the void, Alan sees his grandmother as an MTA worker, and the two briefly talk before she urges him to move on. Nadia, carrying baby Nadia, must abandon the bag of gold coins and continues through a door into her void where she meets her mother, Nora. She decides to hand the baby (herself) back over to her mother, and sets the timeline right again, leaving the train with a smile. Nadia then heads over to Maxine's apartment and joins Alan at Ruth's wake.

Taking to Variety about the potential Season 3 of Russian Doll, Lyonne said, "It feels like there's an idea cooking for Season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for 'Russian Doll.' 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

If we get Russian Doll Season 3 in the future, the lead cast is likely to return. This includes Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Alan as Charlie Barnett, Maxine as Nadia's friends Greta Lee and Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy.

We could also see the return of Nadia's mom Nora (ChloëSevigny). Plus, if the plot shows time travel again, Annie Murphy (past) and Elizabeth Ashley (present) could also come back in the series.

However, these all are predictions, as Russian Doll Season 3 is yet to be announced. We have to wait till the official announcement is made!

