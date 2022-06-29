Left Menu

SonyLIV sets July premiere for Nithin Lukose's 'Paka'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:16 IST
Critically-acclaimed Malayalam drama ''Paka'' will be available for viewing on SonyLIV from July 7, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Directed by sound designer-turned-filmmaker Nithin Lukose, the film premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery Section.

SonyLIV shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

''A gripping drama of internecine, never-ending feud. Paka will be streaming on SonyLIV from July 7th,'' the tweet read.

''Paka'', which translates to 'River of Blood' in English, is described as a tale of a river that swells with the blood of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with their love.

The film features an ensemble cast of Basil Paulose, Vinitha Koshy, Jose Kizhakkan, Athul John, Nithin George, and Joseph Manickal.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda, ''Paka'' had earlier won the best WIP project in the Work-in-Progress Lab of NFDC Film Bazaar 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

