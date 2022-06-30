Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86: Monaito healed Granolah! He might assist Goku in this fight

The release of the Japanese manga, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 is around the corner. The upcoming chapter of the manga will continue to cover the fight between Goku and Gas.

The manga follows a monthly schedule. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 is scheduled for release on July 20, 2022. The spoilers will come in the same week.

Spoilers alert! This article may contain Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 recap

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment.

After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker 'Super Saiyan God,' or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 spoilers

Vegeta is taking rest. Monaito must have healed Granolah by now. Granolah might be back to help Goku if he is fully cured.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86, Goku will come up with a new form, Ultra Instinct. He might discover the weakness of Gas in his new form and abilities. Ultra Instinct is a technique that requires a tranquil heart, and it's not always possible for Goku to suppress his feelings.

Remember, according to Whis, the Ultra Instinct is just a technique, and every individual can use it in his own way. So this could be the key to defeating Gas, which we will see in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86.

We will update you with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86, as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications.

Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 358: AFO is recovering fast & might face next challenge furiously