My Hero Academia Chapter 358: AFO is recovering fast & might face next challenge furiously

Endeavor fights back! He and Hawks challenge All For One from different parts of the battlefield. AFO is injured but recovering. All For One is also afraid now and will fight back furiously. My Hero Academia ((MHA) Chapter 358 will continue from where the previous chapter ended and may resolve the cliffhanger left at the end of the last chapter.

In the previous chapter, when injured Endeavor sits on the ground, the fighter still confronts his inner self which gives him power. He vows to win the battle and punch AFO's mask again and manages to smash it to pieces. The attack pushed the villain toward the Gunga Mountain. All for One is thrown to the ground and the heroes below are confused by the impact of the flames, as the plan says that Endeavor will confront him in midair.

Hawks asked why he didn't use Prominence Burn. And Endeavor answered Prominence Burn is too valuable to reserve to be used later in a more risky situation.

All For One is recovering! All For One is returning into a human form with eyes and ears. Before Endeavor takes the next attempts to attack the enemy, AFO might be reviving himself and face the challenge in My Hero Academia Chapter 358.

If AFO uses his quirk as before then he will again regain his power it could really put all the heroes' life at risk, to be a feature in Boku No Hero Academia Chapter 358.

Besides, a few unknown figures are flying toward Deku. My Hero Academia Chapter 358 might clear who the figures are. It could be these unknown incomings are foreign heroes who are willing to join Deku and his partners. It is also likely that they are Nomus going after Deku and his quirk One For All, noted IBTimes.

