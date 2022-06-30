Left Menu

Mandira Bedi holds prayer for husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary

On husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary, actor Mandira Bedi penned a note on Instagram that will definitely make you emotional.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:15 IST
Mandira Bedi holds prayer for husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary
Mandira Bedi and her late husband Raj Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary, actor Mandira Bedi penned a note on Instagram that will definitely make you emotional. Taking to Instagram, Mandira wrote "365 days without you" followed by broken heart emoji.

"Miss you Raji," she added. In another post, Mandira shared that she held a prayer session in the beloved memory of Raj.

"2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj..The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love," she wrote. She also shared a few pictures from the prayer ceremony, in which her husband, Raj's framed photo was decorated with a lot of flowers.

As soon as Mandira shared the post, thousands of fans along with some friends showered their love. "My love to you," actor Rhea Chakraborty commented.

"Love and strength," actor Neha Dhupia wrote. "More strength and love to you," author Tahira Kashyap commented.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.He and Mandira welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022