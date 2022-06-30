Mandira Bedi holds prayer for husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary

On husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary, actor Mandira Bedi penned a note on Instagram that will definitely make you emotional. Taking to Instagram, Mandira wrote "365 days without you" followed by broken heart emoji.

"Miss you Raji," she added. In another post, Mandira shared that she held a prayer session in the beloved memory of Raj.

"2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj..The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love," she wrote. She also shared a few pictures from the prayer ceremony, in which her husband, Raj's framed photo was decorated with a lot of flowers.

As soon as Mandira shared the post, thousands of fans along with some friends showered their love. "My love to you," actor Rhea Chakraborty commented.

"Love and strength," actor Neha Dhupia wrote. "More strength and love to you," author Tahira Kashyap commented.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.He and Mandira welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020. (ANI)

